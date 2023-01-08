Cowra Guardian

Western Zone will continue their Bradman Cup campaign next week with four matches

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated January 9 2023 - 8:07am, first published 8:06am
Cooper Pullen is one player Greg Rummans is excited to watch at the Bradman Cup carnival next week. Picture by Alexander Grant

They may have lost their opening three Bradman Cup fixtures but Western Zone coach Greg Rummans is still upbeat about his side's chances heading into the second half of the competition.

