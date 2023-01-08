May brought confirmation that the proposed 11-kilometre central tunnel in the upgrade would be toll-free, but it also brought news, later in the month, that the NSW Government's independent body Infrastructure NSW had recommended that a number of "megaprojects", including the tunnel, be delayed due to the problem of rising costs. A few days later, in early June, Mr Toole said there would be no change to the Great Western Highway upgrade timing despite the Infrastructure NSW recommendation.