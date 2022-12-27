Reflecting on the goals she'd set out over the last five years, Nadja Wallington is pretty pleased to find every box ticked.
Purchasing a vineyard in 2020 with her partner Steve Mobbs, they launched their own winemaking brand and then started their own little family.
After applying several times, she then landed the Len Evans Tutorial scholar and judging role she'd always dreamt of - enormous tick.
What was left off the list and completely unexpected though, was Ms Wallington's recent nod from The WINE Magazine.
She's been crowned its 2022 Young Winemaker of the Year.
"I guess I pride myself on being a pretty hard worker and I do put myself out there, but this was never on my radar and it's a pretty big deal," the 32-year-old said.
"I've always liked reading [the magazine] to know who is coming up in the industry, so I was quite taken aback to know that the person this year was me.
"So it feels a little bit ridiculous, in the best possible way ever; it's the most lovely recognition."
A Canowindra girl growing up, Ms Wallington went jet-setting with her Bachelor of Winemaking and Viticulture after attaining her degree in 2010.
Returning home four years later with a global-reach of new knowledge, she worked at Philip Shaw Wines for the next seven years where she met her now-husband.
"I was in my mid-20s when I came back and didn't come home intending to stay home, but there was just a really lovely energy here," she said.
"Growing up on a vineyard [Wallington Wines], it was ironic that I hadn't engaged with the industry here too much, but it wasn't until I started working in it when I saw that there was something really special here in Orange.
"I also had a lot of friends back here from high school and uni, and when you're travelling you make all kinds of different friendships but it was nice to come back to a nice community feeling and I also didn't realise how much I missed that.
"I wanted to stay close to family at that point, see mum in Canowindra and reconnect with Lou."
Louella Mathews, who is one of Sydney's top sommeliers, and Ms Wallington partnered up to create The Somm & The Winemaker label.
While she also co-owns ChaLou Estate with her husband, the couple also produce wine under another brand, the Dreaded Friend.
With a lot of hard work and a long list of achievements under her belt, the beauty of it is that it still doesn't feel like a chore.
"I love making wine, it's just a really cool career and industry to be in as well," Ms Wallington said. "I've been following my feet and doing the things I want to do, and when you love what you're doing with the people you love ... I do, I 100 per cent feel like I've got it all. And now we can slow it down a bit and really drill into the detail."
Ms Wallington said working with the land still has its challenges.
With the past few years revolving around bushfires, record-level drought, flooding, and a global pandemic thrown in, their success is "hinged" on an industry with movements entirely outside of their control.
"Which is what it's like for most ag-pursuits and I don't think we could've had a four-year block to show us that more clearly," she laughed.
"But people in [agriculture] are also pretty resilient and we've got a lifestyle and freedom where work is fulfilling.
"It's hard, physical work that can be really emotional too, but my husband and I are of the same mind where we're working to have a long-term, high-quality brand; and I don't think those are built over night, it takes time and patience and a lot of that hard work."
Which is now what their 15-year goals entail.
Having made a lot of sacrifices with what's been "a whirlwind" several years to now, Ms Wallington is determined to keep her sights set on future benefits.
Pulling long hours together, the pair are up at "the crack of dawn" until sometimes 10.30pm but they're in this for the long haul.
"It's definitely a stretch at times, but we've worked really hard to be sitting where we are right now and we'll continue to keep that focus," she said. "We're slowly learning and improving more and more and it's an an awesome feeling to feel excited for what's ahead."
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.
