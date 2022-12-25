Former staff of the Department of Communities and Justice's Western NSW District say they are worried about the loss of experienced caseworkers in the region after more than a dozen staff quit over the past year.
The former workers have expressed concern over what they describe as a "toxic" workplace following news that the Western NSW District has been told by the Office of the Children's Guardian that its accreditation to provide care to vulnerable children would not be renewed. In a damning report, the Office of the Children's Guardian said the district - which covers Dubbo, Orange, Parkes and surrounds - "did not demonstrate minimum compliance with accreditation criteria" in five criteria.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, two former Western District caseworkers said they were "unsurprised" the five-year accreditation was denied. "They've failed because without caseworkers there's no one to look after the kids," one former staff member said.
The former employees said at the Orange Community Services Centre alone, there had been 12 resignations of experienced caseworkers since February this year.
The Department of Communities and Justice could not provide data to support or disprove this claim.
"Very few people resign from this job because of the nature of the work - this does happen, however it's a very small number," the former caseworker said, citing a "toxic culture" in the workplace as a factor for people leaving.
A second former staff member said it was common for junior caseworkers who aren't "cut out for it" to leave within two years, but the staff that had quit in 2022 were mostly long-term employees.
"[They're] primarily leaving because they can no longer cope working in the toxic environment of Orange CSC, and in my anecdotal experience none of them have any regrets about leaving the department."
A spokesperson said the department was "committed to providing a positive and inclusive workplace".
"Child protection caseworkers are highly valued members of staff who provide critical services to vulnerable children, young people and their families," the spokesperson said. "Staff are encouraged to report any instances of bullying and negative behaviour at work. Any incidents of bullying, discrimination or harassment are treated seriously and dealt with quickly, fairly, confidentially, impartially and without victimisation."
In 2021, the department launched a Caseworker Wellbeing Checks program which is available for all child protection frontline staff.
"Support is available for child protection caseworkers," the spokesperson said. "These include comprehensive ongoing training, individual and group supervision, access to the Employee Assistance Program and Caseworker Wellbeing Checks."
Only 1 per cent of roles within the Western NSW District remained unfilled.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.