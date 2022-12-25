Cowra Guardian

Former case workers share concerns about Department of Communities and Justice's Western NSW District

AH
By Allison Hore
December 25 2022 - 1:14pm
Former case workers reached out to the Daily Liberal to share concerns about Department of Communities and Justice's Western NSW District. File picture

Former staff of the Department of Communities and Justice's Western NSW District say they are worried about the loss of experienced caseworkers in the region after more than a dozen staff quit over the past year.

AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

