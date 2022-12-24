The NSW State Emergency Service's (SES) Cowra Unit is delighted to take ownership of a new General Purpose Trailer to bolster their operational efficiency in storms and floods.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke handed over the keys of the trailer to volunteers at a ceremony held Friday, December 22.
"Following prolonged rain and flooding across the State, this trailer is a welcome addition to ensure our volunteers are well-equipped to respond to any emergencies or requests for assistance," Ms Cooke said.
"The trailer will provide a much-needed boost in transporting items such as sandbags, tools, water, food and medicines to communities across the Central West."
Valued at approximately $10,200, the trailer is the newest asset to the SES' fleet through the Fleet Replacement Program, thanks to a $116 million commitment from the NSW Liberal National Government.
SES Commissioner Carlene York said the General Purpose Trailer will provide additional capability for volunteers.
"With the volunteers at the Cowra SES Unit already responding to 244 requests for assistance this year alone, the General Purpose Trailer will allow them to optimise the transport and travel of equipment and supplies," Commissioner York said.
"This investment into one of our regional units ensures that the SES will always be there to assist the community in their time of need."
Commander of the Cowra SES Unit Raymond Johnston said volunteers will utilise the trailer in their everyday operations.
"This addition to our resources with its increased payload will make a vast difference to our members' response times," Mr Johnston said.
"We will be able to respond to multiple requests for assistance without having to return to reload between tasks."
