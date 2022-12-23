An early Christmas present for Canowindra and Eugowra residents

Christmas has come early for flood impacted Cabonne residents, as the Prime Minister Thursday confirmed with the Mayor of Cabonne Council, Kevin Beatty, the release of the "Back Home" Grants.
The Back Home Grant program provides financial support to owners and tenants of properties in local government areas most impacted by the severe weather and flooding who are not covered by insurance.
The grant payments - up to $20,000 - help with urgent household repairs, replacing essential household goods, or restoring housing to a habitable condition.
Mayor of Cabonne Council, Kevin Beatty, welcomed the announcement.
"I want to thank both the NSW and Federal Governments for their ongoing support to Cabonne communities that have been impacted by the devastating flooding event of 13 and 14 November 2022", Cr Beatty said.
"Both the Prime Minister, Premier, and a number of other Ministers, have taken the time to visit Cabonne, and have seen first-hand the extent of the flood event across Molong, Cudal, Manildra, Canowindra, Eugowra, and rural areas."
"Since these visits, I have continued to lobby the NSW and Federal Government seeking support for our Cabonne communities through the Back Home Grant."
This Grant will enable people employ trades, make purchases of essential items like gyprock and carpet, and buy essential goods."
"Unfortunately, it will be a long road to recovery from this event, but the announcement of the Back Home Grant will certainly provide some welcome relief to families this Christmas."
For more information on the Grant, including application forms Cabonne residents should go to:
https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-flood-recovery-back-home-grant
