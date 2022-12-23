Cowra Guardian

Grants released for flood impacted residents in Canowindra and Eugowra

December 23 2022 - 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An early Christmas present for Canowindra and Eugowra residents

Christmas has come early for flood impacted Cabonne residents, as the Prime Minister Thursday confirmed with the Mayor of Cabonne Council, Kevin Beatty, the release of the "Back Home" Grants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.