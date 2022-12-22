Award-winning Australian author, Nat Amoore will be at the Cowra and Canowindra libraries this summer.
Cowra and Canowindra children are invited to join in the biggest Kids Summer Read in the Central West with the book The Right Way to Rock by Nat Amoore then discuss the book face to face with the author and join in the Book N Boogie Dance Party.
About the book:
"Without music, the world is just blah.
That's my take on life, anyway."
Mac Fleetwood Cooper dreams of a day when he feels he can tell his mum about his secret love of Broadway musicals. It won't be anytime soon though, seeing as Mac's mum believes the only good music is rock.
When Mac discovers his school is about to lose its Arts program, he knows something has to be done, and he's just the songsmith to do it.
Nat Amoore is an Australian author who has published bestselling books for children, and we are so lucky to have her touring our libraries this summer!
Nat's books are full of life and laughter, and each carries an important message about how you can create the kind of world you would like to live in. Don't miss your opportunity to meet Nat, ask her about her books or what it's like to be an author, and join our dance party.
Borrow your copy of The Right Way to Rock from Cowra Library, and come along to our Kids Summer Read Wrap with Nat Amoore from 2pm on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Nat will be at the Canowindra Library on Tuesday, January 24 at 11am.
Bookings are essential and spaces are limited. Age: 6+
