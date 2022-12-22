Cowra Guardian

Nat Amore guest for Summer Read at Cowra and Canowindra Library

December 23 2022 - 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nat Amoore.

Award-winning Australian author, Nat Amoore will be at the Cowra and Canowindra libraries this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.