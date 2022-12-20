Cowra Guardian

Trail bike rider dies in Weddin Mountains near Bimbi

By Newsroom
Updated December 21 2022 - 9:20am, first published 9:17am
About 12pm (Tuesday 20 December 2022), three trail bikes were travelling to the Weddin Mountains National Park, along Mary Gilmore Way, Bimbi, when one of the bikes crashed.

