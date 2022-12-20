About 12pm (Tuesday 20 December 2022), three trail bikes were travelling to the Weddin Mountains National Park, along Mary Gilmore Way, Bimbi, when one of the bikes crashed.
Emergency services attended and treated a 43-year-old man; however, he died at the scene.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.