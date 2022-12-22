Wyangala Country Club committed to community facilities

Wyangala Country Club has secured a total of $19,424 in funding through the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the State Government funds will deliver much-needed improvements and equipment to local facilities.
"I congratulate the Wyangala Country Club in their successful application to purchase a grounds mower and bistro dishwasher," Ms Cooke said.
"This funding is just another way that Wyangala Country Club are committed to enhancing their facilities at Matt Morrison Oval for the community to enjoy."
"This program has been hugely successful across the Cootamundra electorate allowing local groups to undertake a wide range of projects."
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 18,000 community projects since it commenced in 2009.
