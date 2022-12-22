Cowra Guardian

More than $19,000 granted to Wyangala Country Club

December 22 2022 - 4:12pm
Wyangala Country Club committed to community facilities

Wyangala Country Club has secured a total of $19,424 in funding through the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.

