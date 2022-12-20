Cowra Guardian

CATs 'Interrupted' present Best In Show certificates of excellence, one to Cowra's Steel Magnolias

December 20 2022 - 11:30am
The female cast in the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society's production of Steel Magnolias has been recognised as an ensemble of excellence.

