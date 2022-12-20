The ageing electrical system and a large undercover all-weather area for horse riding will be constructed at the Cowra Showground.
Funding for the two projects was announced this week under the NSW Government's Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has welcomed the funding, which will provide benefits to the community, boost the local economy and contribute to the cultural, sporting and recreational life of the region.
"Crown reserves provide land for sport and recreation, homes for community organisations, open space for healthy lifestyles, and protect our environment including sensitive habitat for native plants and animals," Ms Cooke said.
"It's fantastic that funding has been allocated to support local reserves and community facilities right across the Cootamundra electorate."
The Cowra Showground Trust will received $628,068 for the two projects.
The undercover all-weather arena will be of particular benefit to Cowra's Riding for Disabled.
A further $16,731 grant was announced for Bellevue Hill reserve (Billygoat Hill) in Cowra to restore habitat by removing weeds, shrubs and trees and replace them with native trees and grasses.
Other projects in Ms Cooke's electorate to receive funding include:
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said Crown land covers about 34 million hectares or 42 per cent of NSW, with over 34,000 reserves across the state.
"Crown reserves provide communities with land for everything from showgrounds, racecourses, surf lifesaving clubs and community halls to parks, ovals, green space and walking trails," Mr Anderson said.
"The Cootamundra grants are part of $16.48 million being offered statewide to support 264 projects that will benefit many thousands of people and the cultural, sporting and recreational life of hundreds of local communities."
