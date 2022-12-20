Cowra Guardian

Grant announced to be all-weather horse arena at Cowra Showgound

By Newsroom
December 20 2022 - 2:37pm
The ageing electrical system and a large undercover all-weather area for horse riding will be constructed at the Cowra Showground.

