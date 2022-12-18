In 2020 Cowra's Ky Garratt topped the national rankings in the track and field sport of hammer throw for under 14 year old athletes.
Fast forward two years.
Garratt this month franked that ranking, taking out the Under 16 All Schools Australian Championship in Adelaide with a hammer throw of 62.64 metres.
When he first picked up the hammer as a 12 year-old in 2018 under the guidance of coach Ernie Shankleton his goal was to secure the top ranking.
His goals are now, rightly, far loftier after securing gold at the national title with a throw of 62.64 metres.
Garratt qualified for All Schools after a second place finish at the NSW titles with a throw of 58 metres.
His All Schools throw, a four metre personal best, saw him finish more than two metres ahead of the silver medal athlete.
Athletes are given four throws at All Schools with Garratt's winning throw coming at his second attempt.
"My first throw was a 62.30 and the next one was a 62.64," Garratt said.
"And from there Ernie said 'you've thrown a four metre PB, there's not much you can do from there so just go a bit harder and see how far you can go'.
"I probably went a bit hard and fouled my next two," Garratt said.
As for the future, next year Garratt moves up an age division which will see him asked to throw a heavier hammer but also give him the opportunity to represent Australia in the Pan Pac Pacific Games in Samoa and Oceania Games in Fiji.
Long term the world stage looms, Garratt admitting he does dream of representing Australia at Commonwealth and Olympic level.
"That's obviously the ultimate goal," he said.
Putting his All School's success and improvement from the NSW championships down to increasing his training intensity, "hitting the gym a lot more" Garratt said he's also spent extra time fine tuning his technique with Shankleton.
Training sessions with Shankleton, are held four times each week.
The sessions are supplemented with gym sessions as he attempts to add more bulk to his six foot frame in readiness for next year when the weight of the hammer increases by one kilogram.
"I go up a weight to the 5 kilo, that'll require more training and more gym work to get strong enough to be able to handle that," he said.
"I was on 4kg down in Adelaide but now I'll jump up to 5kgs for a couple of years, Garratt said.
Eventually he'll have to throw a 7kg hammer.
"That'd probably throw me, so I'll have to bulk up a bit eventually," he said.
"(Ernie) has me doing four turns (pre throw) now and getting all the technical stuff right.
"When I first picked it up I could barely get it over my head and throw it 20 metres. Now I'm throwing over 60 metres."
This month's All Schools representation is Garratt's second appearance on a national stage this year.
He also attended the All School's Hockey Championships in Newcastle representing ACT.
Hammer throw and hockey keep the Garratt family busy requiring trips to Canberra every weekend during winter for hockey competition matches in addition to attending up to two hockey training sessions each week along with his hammer throw training.
Success in hammer throw is nothing new for the Garratt family with older sister Tayla also representing NSW at All Schools in 2016.
Tayla too received guidance from Shankelton, an Olympic level coach who had a hand in the development of Olympic thrower Bronwyn Eagles.
Shankelton had two other athletes at the National titles, including Canowindra's Emily Thomas. Both athletes picked up bronze medals.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
