Cowra residents Ted and Jan Peterson today (December 22) celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary.
To mark the occasion Ted penned the following letter which he titled "A thank you to legendary journalist Nell Flanagan (Saywaker) and the Cowra Guardian"
As a young Cowra man in 1960 I joined the Royal Australian Air Force.
After many adventures both here and overseas I was home on leave on the fourth of July 1965 (American Independence Day) when I picked up a copy of the Cowra Guardian and read the late Nell Flanagan's social news page, also known as the gossip column.
One article stated that a young Sydney woman had been appointed to a government position in Cowra.
The young lady just happened to be the niece of friends of mine.
I decided to visit my friends that night on the off chance the young woman would be present and I could check her out.
She was, and at the time of introduction was helping her aunt with the dishes.
It was love at first sight.
We married on December 22, 1967 and today celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Still in love, I still have not regained my lost independence and now I do most of the dishes.
Many thanks to the late Nell and the Cowra Guardian for our 55 years of happiness.
Happy Christmas to all.
Ted Peterson, Grenfell Road, Cowra
