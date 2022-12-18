The Inland Rivers Network says the water level at Wyangala Dam should be lowered to at least 80 per cent.
The dam is currently at 97 per cent capacity.
Inland Rivers Network spokesperson Bev Smiles said this week "if the dam is to be better managed for flood mitigation it should be lowered to at least 80%".
Ms Smiles said the dam being at 97 per cent is a result of "deliberations" of the Airspace Reference Panel and WaterNSW on flood mitigation decisions.
Cowra and Forbes Council are members of the panel.
"Keeping the dam at 97% when more rainfall and summer storms are predicted is an outcome of this deliberation," Ms Smiles said, calling for the water level to be lowered to at least 80 per cent.
Questioning the benefit of a larger dam in flood mitigation Ms Smiles said it "would be managed in exactly the same way under current WaterNSW protocols".
"Flood waters from Boorowa River, Belubula River, Mandagery Creek, Hovells Creek, Bland Creek and other tributaries enter the Lachlan River below Wyangala Dam.
"A raised wall will not capture these large flows and would not have helped the people of Eugowra," she said.
Gordon Refshauge, of the Hovells Creek Landcare Group has also called for better management of volumes held at Wyangala.
"'The issue of flood mitigation demands better management of volumes held in Wyangala Dam when forecasts predict high rainfall, as has happened in the last three La Nina years," Mr Refshauge said.
"A larger dam could not contain the volumes of rainfall runoff over the past three years.
"If downstream communities want better flood mitigation management, then less water must be held back when high rainfall is predicted.
"All communities above and below Wyangala Dam have been impacted by the high rainfall and flash flooding of this extreme wet weather," he said.
Up until 9am, Monday, December 19 Cowra had received 967mm of rain.
Robyn Alders of the Upper Lachlan Branch NSW Farmers believes Wyangala Dam will not be able to perform the competing purpose of flood mitigation while also guaranteeing increased water security for downstream water users.
"Increased water security requires a full dam while increased flood mitigation requires low levels in the dam," Ms Alders said.
She has called on the NSW Government and WaterNSW to look at other solutions to solve problems on the downstream floodplain.
"A larger dam is not the solution, especially during major flood events," Ms Alders said.
"Lower cost approaches that improve catchment management and strengthen water security are available and deserve investigation."
Also making news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.