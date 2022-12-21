Region continues to thrive when working together Advertising Feature

Federal Member for Riverina, Michael McCormack, said our region is a beautiful one and that regional Australia remains the best place to live, work and raise a family. Picture Supplied

It has been a tough few years for the regions, however, the many communities I have visited throughout the Riverina and Central West have shown remarkable resilience. There are many advantages of a regional lifestyle, but we must continue to work towards improving the services and infrastructure that the Coalition Government put in place so our regions continue to thrive.

Now is not the time to be complacent - support local businesses in your community when and where you can. Local economies need local support more than ever.

Thank you to volunteers and Emergency Service workers

Volunteer groups and their members are the backbone of our communities. The selfless service volunteers undertake, particularly in times of distress, is nothing short of phenomenal and makes the towns and cities the great places they are in which to live, work and raise a family. Our Emergency Service men and women also do extraordinary work.

Thank you for all that you do to keep us safe. - Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Riverina

The work they do, and are prepared to do at a moment's notice, is the perfect example of regional Australia's renowned community spirit. These qualities were on full display during the recent flooding crisis in the region. Thank you for all that you do to keep us safe.

Funding continuing to deliver benefits across Cowra region

I am proud to have delivered the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program in my time as Deputy Prime Minister, in which Cowra Shire received $4,607,082 through the first three phases of the program. I am pleased the Government plans to continue the program next year.

Some of the other projects delivered through Federal funding include $20,000 to the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre towards a disability-safe basketball and netball court, the construction of a Community Hall at Wattamondara, and the activation of the Cowra-to-Holmwood Tourist Railway for heritage steam train operations.

A time to rest and reflect

As we wind down at the end of another busy and eventful year and look forward to a much-needed break, please be safe on our roads and be patient and kind to those around you.

Thank you to those who have offered support and kindness to my family, staff and me. Catherine, my family, staff and I wish everyone a safe and restful Christmas and all the best for 2023.