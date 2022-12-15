On Thursday, December 15 a field of 38 Veteran golfers played a 9 hole Stableford competition commencing from the first tee.
The playing conditions were ideal, with fairways and greens in excellent condition and great weather conditions.
This resulted in impressive scores being returned in both the Veterans and Pro Comp events, with all prize winners having played better than their assigned handicaps.
Peter Kirwan playing off scratch played an exceptional first 9 holes to win the Veterans event with 23 stableford points to win the Veterans event, one point ahead of Wayne Howard, who went on to win the Pro Comp 18 hole event
The nine Veteran prize winners are listed in the order of merit, with their Stableford scores, and the Veteran, 18 hole handicap they played off:
23 Peter Kirwan (0).
22 Wayne Howard (19).
21 David Thomas (14).
21 Elwyn Ward (24).
20 James Paton (15).
20 Barry Gay (30).
19 John Van Huizen (15).
19 Rod Haug (23).
19 David Gouge (18)*.
*On a countback from other player's on 19 points.
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by 3, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with 37 competitors playing off their official Golflink handicaps.
Wayne Howard continued his good form from the Veterans 9 Holes, to produce the sensational 18 hole score of 46
points, beating his handicap by 10 shots, ahead of Elwyn WARD with the good score of 41 points to be placed second.
Congratulations to the prize winnes who were:
1st Wayne Howard 46 (Points)
2nd Elwyn Ward 41
3rd Mark Stirling 40
4th Tom Perfect 40
The prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with, James Paton 39, Peter Kirwan 39, Bruce Amos 39, Ken Harcombe 37, Jefferey Macpherson 37, Dean Murray 37, Norm Keay 37.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson - Won by Peter Kirwan 132cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd - Won by Norm Keay 65cm.
The golf events will continue to be played in the ensuing weeks of Christmas and the New Year period. Bookings should be made on the Internet site or with the Pro Shop.
The Cowra Golf Club extends its best wishes to its members and the wider community of Cowra for the festive season and for the year ahead.
