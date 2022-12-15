The Combined Cowra Churches are again hosting Carols by Candlelight, this year at a new venue, St Raphael's Hall, opposite the church in Lachlan Street.The doors will be open at 6.30 pm and the service will commence at 7 pm. Entry is a gold coin donation, the proceeds of which will go to the Eugowra Flood Appeal. The Cowra Rotary Club will be operating a BBQ from 6.30 until 7.30 pm. As well, candles and glow sticks will be available for purchase. Chris Coffee will be the MC for the evening, Austin Griffiths will present a short Christmas address, and choral performances will be given by the Cowra Vocal Ensemble, Penny Simpson and Phillip Curtis. Everyone is welcome to attend.