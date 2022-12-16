Cowra rifleman, Peter Bruem, has won the National title in the Australian Precision Rifle Series.
The title was decided on Sunday, December 11, when the Canberra Rifle Club hosted the 15th and final match in the competition for 2022 at the McIntosh Range in the ACT.
Precision Service Rifle is a traditional military style competition shot with modern rifles that comply with current firearm legislation.
The competition is conducted from February through to December at various venues, from Coffs Harbour in the North to Stawell, Victoria, in the South. The course of fire varies, as does the distances shot over. This year the longest distance shot from was 1000m in Canberra and the shortest was 100m in Hornsby.
After the 14th match conducted at Castlemaine in Victoria, the series title was evenly poised between two competitors. One of which was Cowra local, Peter Bruem, representing the Cowra Rifle Club.
Due to a couple of less than stellar performances early in the series, Bruem was running second in the aggregate and required an outright victory in the final round to secure the title.
The first two serials on the day were shot sitting and kneeling at 200m, from which there was not a clear victor.
The third serial was the first of four moving target serials in the day's course of fire, which Bruem must have found to his liking, as he scored a possible 25 points out of 25 to move in front of the field.
A strong performance at 300m saw him surge further in front. At the conclusion of two serials at 400m, he extended his lead by only dropping two points.
Moving back to 500m, Bruem cemented his win and the series title finishing up on 273 points, 17 points ahead of the second place getter and 53 points in front of the other title contender in third.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
