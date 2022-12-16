The inaugural Connect to Agriculture Scholarship at the Cowra High School has been presented to Stephanie Dresser.
The scholarship is the brainchild of local, Jo Treasure, who started the Scholarship as a way of investing in Agriculture through young rural leaders and it is linked to a lamb trial project at Cowra High School.
"The lamb trial is run in combination with workshops and farm study tours which allow the students to create a strong, broad understanding of the connection between the animals they see in paddocks and the food that ends up on their plate." Jo said.
"Country kids, even if they don't grow up on farms, end up being spokespeople for Agriculture particularly animal farming and its practices when they head off into cities after High School. Misinformation about farming is rife, so I thought the lamb trial project would be a great opportunity to equip our future spokespeople with accurate information on the ethical, monetary and physical costs of raising lamb.
"The scholarship recognises a Year 10 student who has demonstrated a dedication to their agriculture studies, displayed presence and commitment to the Year 10 lamb trial and has been identified as having an affinity for agriculture and their community. This award is an investment in the future leaders of our industry.
"Stephanie Dresser was selected as the winner of the Scholarship not only based on her results in Agriculture but her commitment to committees and other activities outside school. I was very pleased to present the Scholarship to her at the Cowra High School Presentation night recently.
"Stephanie is a very impressive young woman with a bright future," Jo said.
On being contacted for a comment about the Scholarship, Stephanie said, "I was very happy to receive the Scholarship as I am very passionate about agriculture and would like to see more women involved in agriculture.
"I'm very thankful to Jo Treasure and everyone associated with the establishment of the Scholarship."
Stephanie said her plans now are to go on to Year 12 and definitely do something in agriculture when she leaves school with possible further studies at University or TAFE.
Generous donations from local business people have enabled Jo to establish the Connect to Agriculture Scholarship. This year the Hamilton family, Hayden and Meg Tidswell, Brett and Shaneen Treasure and the Graham family donated the lambs for the trial.
"When the lambs from the trial were sold at the saleyards a few months ago, I spoke to the project and it's goals, and requested donations for the new Agriculture scholarship at Cowra High School. I was overwhelmed by very substantial donations made by a number of local business people including Allan Gray and Co, Norman C Bellamy Pty Ltd, BA and SR Treasure, JJ Dresser and Co, AJ Graham and Son and Breakout River Pty Ltd.
"It was decided to call the $1,000 award the Connect to Agriculture Scholarship. The scholarship is to be used for school supplies or school-related expenses. Any student who has studied Agriculture in Year 10, is continuing their studies in Stage 6 or at TAFE and has taken part in the lamb trial initiative is an eligible recipient." Jo said.
Behind the scenes Jo has been busy coordinating supplies including the lambs, grain, pellets and hay, and some donations for the High School, including a new sheep feeder, generously donated by Boyd Metalworks.
"The Agriculture Teacher at Cowra High School, Clint Cole, has also been actively involved developing different rations for groups of lambs and is chiefly in charge of the day-to-day running of the trial, getting the kids interested and collating the information the students observe and providing feedback to producers." Jo said.
"In 2022, we expanded the project to Canowindra High School and we have been contacted by other schools in our region, which is fantastic." Jo concluded.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
