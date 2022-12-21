Things to do around Cowra and the region

Woodstock Hotel Family Fun Day
December 23
Woodstock Hotel invite you to get into the Christmas spirit. Join them for a night of entertainment, face painting, jumping castles, stalls, live music, grazing platters and of course a visit from the man in red. The family fun day is set to run from 3pm to 10pm.
Cowra Community Christmas Luncheon
December 25
Not everyone has it easy this Christmas so Emma has put together a luncheon for the community on Christmas Day. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Please contact Emma Sargent on 0408450280 or Emma.sargent11@gmail.com for more information or to register.
Cowra's New Year's Eve Beach Party
December 31
Save the date for Cowra's New Year's Eve Beach Party. The free, fun event will take place at the Cowra Showground from 7pm to 9pm. There will be a jumping castle, mud pit, dunking pool, petting zoo, sand pit, a fireworks display and much more.
Canowindra New Year's Eve Party
December 31
Come and celebrate the New Year with Canowindra New Vogue & Social Dance group. All welcome. The dancing starts at 8pm. The Club restaurant is open at 6pm. and people are invited to join for dinner first. Cost is $20. Music is with Phil Redenbach and Esther on Sax. Call Gail on 0417 747 338 to secure your place for an enjoyable night of celebration, music and dance.
Parkes Elvis Festival
January 5 to January 9
This five-day tour is jam packed full of activities, all centred around the celebration of the one and only Elvis Presley. Step back into the 50s with muscle cars, Priscilla lookalikes and an Elvis literally on every corner of the lovely township of Parkes. You will enjoy multiple shows, concerts, parades, gospel services and more.
Holiday Break Camp
January 17 - January 19
Holiday Break is a series of free camps at Lake Burrendong for children that have been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, bushfires and drought. Activities can include kayaking, bushwalks, cooking, craft and more.
Junior Carp Comp
January 7
Wyangala Danglers Fishing Club will host the 2023 Col Fletcher Ford Junior Carp Comp in the new year.
Register at the Wyangala Ski Club between 7am and 4pm. Cost for kids is a gold coin donation. Adults entry is $5. Competitors can weigh in their catch all day at the Ski Club. Presentation from 5pm at the Wyangala Country Club.
Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition
January 13
Full day of farm visits and judging. There will be a free bus departing 6:20am from the West side of the low level bridge Cowra. bookings are essential. Morning tea and Lunch will cost $20 per person. The Awards Dinner will take place at Cowra Services Club from 7pm and costs $40 per person from 7pm. Please contact Alison 0428 405 523 for more information and bookings.
