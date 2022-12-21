Things to do around Cowra and the region

Come and celebrate the New Year with Canowindra New Vogue & Social Dance group. All welcome. The dancing starts at 8pm. The Club restaurant is open at 6pm. and people are invited to join for dinner first. Cost is $20. Music is with Phil Redenbach and Esther on Sax. Call Gail on 0417 747 338 to secure your place for an enjoyable night of celebration, music and dance.