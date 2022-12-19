Early works in preparation for the raising of the Wyangala Dam wall will have a major benefit for local residents.
Cowra Shire Council will take over the ownership of a new water treatment plant at Wyangala next year which will be able to supply drinking water to residents.
The new plant is expected to be operational in February or March 2023.
The new plant is being funded by Water Infrastructure NSW (WINSW) as part of the dam raising 'early works' which are going ahead, and will replace the existing Council owned plant which has been unable to supply drinking water to Wyangala residents since 2017.
It is also being built in recognition of the proposed relocation of the Reflections Holiday park if the dam wall is raised.
Residents of Wyangala have either had to buy or boil drinking water since 2017 and this new plant will resolve that issue for them.
WINSW have engaged company Enviropacific for the design and construction of the new plant which will be located 250m north of the existing water treatment plant.
In a report presented to Council last week, Director - Infrastructure and Operations, Dirk Wymer, outlined that the agreement Council will enter with WINSW, will ensure that WINSW will manage any defects that require rectification during the commission and direct liability period of the contract for the new plant.
The land on which the new plant is located will also be subdivided and become Council property.
Council will have responsibility for decommissioning and demolition of the existing water treatment plant that it owns and operates.
Also making news:
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.