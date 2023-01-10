Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

2000 rainbow trout released at Wyangala Dam

By Newsroom
January 10 2023 - 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Government's Fish Stocking Program continues to play a vital role in enhancing recreational fishing opportunities and strengthening fish populations across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.