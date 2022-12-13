The NSW Government's Fish Stocking Program continues to play a vital role in enhancing recreational fishing opportunities and strengthening fish populations across the state.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the Fish Stocking Program saw a record number of native fish, salmonoid (trout and salmon) and marine species bred and stocked in 2021-22, with the NSW Government releasing more than 5.3 million fish into waterways throughout NSW.
"NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Fisheries produce the fish fry or fingerlings at their state-of-the-art hatcheries that are then released across the State," Ms Cooke said.
"Hatcheries such as Narrandera Fisheries are fitted with the latest fish breeding technology and are operated by teams of highly skilled hatchery managers."
"I was thrilled to join Senior Fisheries Manager Matthew McLellan of Narrandera Fisheries to take part in the release of 2,000 Murry Cod Fry at Chinaman's Dam today," Ms Cooke said on Tuesday.
"These ongoing stocking events not only maintain and enhance recreational fisheries, but also benefit our local communities through tourism and economic opportunities," she said.
Fish Stocking happening across the electorate include:
"In 2023, DPI will continue to breed fingerlings as part of the State's largest-ever breeding program, aimed at sustaining fish populations in NSW lakes and rivers following years of drought."
"The NSW Government is committed to breeding millions of native fish, salmonoid and marine species each year to keep our lakes and rivers well stocked for future generations."
"Local and visiting recreational fishers will also benefit from hundreds of thousands of native sportfish stocked into local waterways."
"We hope that these stockings continue to bolster the recreational fishing industry that contributes over $3.4 billion to the state's economy every year."
"The 2022-23 season is expected to be one of the biggest yet, with favourable conditions, good natural recruitment and the Government's stocking program resulting in high-quality fishing opportunities for natives and trout across popular impoundments and river systems."
