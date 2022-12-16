Cowra Guardian

Cowra Baptist congregation farewells Austin Griffiths.

By Leanne Reid
December 16 2022 - 2:30pm
The Cowra Baptist Church and friends have farewelled Pastor Austin Griffiths and his wife Gaylene.

