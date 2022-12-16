The Cowra Baptist Church and friends have farewelled Pastor Austin Griffiths and his wife Gaylene.
The farewell was held on Saturday, December 10, and the night was filled with wonderful memories and tributes and a lovely BBQ meal and farewell cake. Lots of laughs and tears.
The Griffiths family came to Cowra in January 1996 to commence ministry with Cowra Baptist Church. Austin had previously worked as a youth pastor.
His love and passion to work with youth continued in Cowra and his impact on many teenagers was highlighted in a video tribute from many past youth on the night.
After 27 years of faithful service, Austin and Gaylene are moving to Heathcote-Engadine Baptist Church in the south of Sydney.
The Griffiths' family have always been actively involved in the Cowra community: Cowra Public School P and C, scripture teaching at Cowra, Mulyan, Woodstock and Wyangala Public Schools, Cowra Clergy, Carols by Candlelight, twilight soccer, junior soccer and junior cricket. They could also be seen on Wyangala Dam, fishing and enjoying water sports.
Austin has been instrumental in the establishment of Cowra Summer Breakout which had been held annually for a week in January at the showground. Look out for Breakout again this January.
During his time as pastor, the church moved from meeting in Brougham Street to the renovated warehouse in Bourke Street.
This flexible space has allowed them to run programmes more effectively such as Wisdom Plus (day programme for seniors), Playtime (for toddlers/pre-schoolers), various bible study groups, hold concerts and functions etc.
Due to Covid, the church also started recording Sunday's bible talks which are available on the Cowra Baptist Church YouTube channel.
Austin has always had a high regard for teaching the Good News of Jesus from the Bible and putting it into practice. Austin was often working behind the scenes to ensure the needs of the congregation and also community contacts were met, most recently helping Congolese families settle into the community and distributing parcels to flood victims.
He believes that one of the local church strengths is its unity and love for God and each other. Even though they will be without a pastor in the immediate future there is a readiness for them to move forward.
Austin's final official service in Cowra will be the Christmas Day Service at 9am in Bourke Street or catch up with him at Carols by Candlelight at St Raphael's Hall on Sunday evening, December 18. Take the opportunity to celebrate the birth of Jesus this Christmas and also say goodbye to Austin and Gaylene.
Cowra Baptist congregation will miss them greatly but wish them well and are excited to see what God has in store for them.
