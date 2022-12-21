Inn
If runs mean anything in cricket Cowra's Cooper Pullen should be on the radar of NSW junior cricket selectors.
Innings of 73, 105 not out, 70 not out and 35 have cemented Pullen's place as one of, if not the most promising young batters, competing in the Country Cricket NSW Youth championships which conclude this week.
The Championships which began last month continue this week with a series of matches at Lady Cutler Field in Dubbo.
Central West played their first round match at Reid Turf Oval in Canberra on November 27 and a second round match at George Park Oval, Bathurst on December 11.
Pullen's Central West side took on Illawarra Highlanders on Monday of this week before meeting Southern District and CAW Murray in T20s on Tuesday.
They had the bye Wednesday and meet ACT Kings and Greater Southern Marlins, Thursday in back to back T20s.
Pullen hit an unbeaten 105 in a losing side for Central West against Western Plains Outlaws on Sunday, December 12.
The century followed his first round score of 73 against ACT Barons.
He also bowled in that match finishing with 0-20 from seven economical overs.
For his century, batting at second drop Pullen smashed 15 boundaries from 145 deliveries, remaining not out at the end of the 50 over match. With the ball, an obviously tired Pullen sent down two overs finishing with 1-27.
In Monday's round three 50 over match Pullen again top scored for Central West, finishing not out 70 from 92 deliveries with Central West finishing 8-201 at the end of their innings against Illawarra Highlanders.
Illawarra started the run chase poorly finding themselves 2-7 after the loss of two early wickets.
They then progressed to 61 before losing their third wicket and 96 runs before Pullen stepped in to dismiss Sam Harwood, who top scored for the Highlanders with 49.
He picked up a further two wickets to finish with innings best figures of 3-29 from 9.3 overs.
To top off his performance, in what was ultimately a losing side, he had a hand in a run out as Illawarra limped to victory nine wickets down in the 45th over.
In Tuesday's T20 game against Southern District Pullen was given a break from bowling duties as Central West restricted Southern to 98 runs for the loss of eight wickets.
In reply Central West finished 5-100 from 14.3 overs with Pullen coming in later than usual in the Central West innings.
When he did eventually walk to the crease Central West were struggling at 4-41 before he went on to make 35 from 26 deliveries.
His innings, which again saw him carry his bat, included five fours giving him a strike rate of 134.61.
His only failure to date came with a duck against CAW Murray in Tuesday's second T20 match.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
