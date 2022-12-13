Inn
If runs get attention Cowra's Cooper Pullen should be on the radar of NSW cricket selectors.
Innings of 73, 105 not out, 70 not out and... have cemented Pullen's place as one of, if not the most promising young batters competing in the Country Cricket NSW Youth championships.
Pullen hit an unbeaten 105 in a losing side for Central West Under 15s in their Country Cricket NSW Youth Championships match against Western Plains Outlaws on Sunday, December 12.
In that match Orange's Hayden Griffith also batted well for 57 and picked up 3-27 from his 10 overs with the ball.
Outlaws 15s skipper Cooper Giddings came up just short of his own century when he hit 97, but he was supported strongly by the rest of his top order.
Pullen's 105, in the second round encounter, followed his first round score of 73 against ACT Barons. He also bowled in that match finishing with 0-20 from seven economical overs.
In December 12's round 2 match Pullen and Griffith held the Central West innings of 236 together as only one other batsman, Charlie Miller (12) reached double figures.
Batting at second drop Pullen smashed 15 boundaries from 145 deliveries, remaining not out at the end of the 50 over match. With the ball, an obviously tired Pullen sent down two overs finishing with 1-27.
In a round three 50 over match on Monday, December 19 Pullen again top scored for Central West, finishing not out 70 from 92 deliveries with central west finishing 8-201 at the end of their innings against Illawarra Highlanders.
Illawarra started the run chase poorly finding themselves 2-7 after the loss of wo early wickets.
They then progressed to 61 before losing their third wicket and 96 before Pullen stepped in to dismiss Sam Harwood who top scored for the Highlanders with 49.
He picked up a further two wickets to finish with innings best figures of 3-17 from five overs.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
