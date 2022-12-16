A dinner to recognise and thank volunteers for their efforts during Cowra's recent floods was held at the Cowra Bowling Club on Monday night.
The Flood Volunteers Dinner was held on Monday, December 12.
Chairman of the Cowra Bowling Club, Greg Nichols, began the evening thanking all Volunteers for their efforts on behalf of the community during the recent floods.
Unit Commander of Cowra SES, Ray Johnston, also spoke praising the Cowra Bowling Club Board of Directors for putting on the night and for their recognition of volunteers.
He said the main flooding event in Cowra commenced on October 31 and went through into November with upwards of 2300 hours of duty for SES members and during this time there were 16 active new members also participating.
Mr Johnston also thanked the RFS for their huge assistance during the floods as well as the families of volunteers.
"It is the family that really feels the volunteer's absence when a call comes," he said.
Mr Johnston also provided some of the SES statistics for the period, which included:
29 storm damage jobs
3 helicopter supply support drops
60 miscellaneous flood jobs
3 evacuations in the Cowra Shire
13 Flood rescues
He added that he was thankful there had been no lives lost during the flood events.
The Captain of the Waugoola RFS, Matt Walker, said, "since the floods started in mid-October, Waugoola and surrounding brigades such as Glen Logan, Kangaroo Flat, Wattamondara, Wyangala and Mt McDonald have responded to and assisted with over 30 calls for help.
"Tasks involved such things as sandbagging, road closures, flood rescues, pumping flood and storm water, cleaning and helping restoring normality where possible. To this date, the local Waugoola RFS crews have still been assisting local residents, business and sporting groups with the continuing flood clean-up."
He said, "It should also be noted that NSW Fire and Rescue assisted with ferrying people out of flood areas, packed sandbags, assisted with multiple HAZMAT jobs across Cowra, assisted the shell with some clean-up, pumped and cleaned water out of the Quarry Restaurant and the Vaux St pet store and assisted with identifying potential HAZMAT jobs."
Cowra Shire Council Mayor, Bill West, spoke and thanked the Cowra Bowling Club for hosting the event.
He also acknowledged all volunteers that assisted during the flood event. "This was an event that had no script written for it and the community has the highest regard for all that assisted in the community"
He thanked the RFS, SES and CINC for their efforts.
"Thankyou from our community. We are enriched because of what you do." Mr West said.
Secretary of the Cowra Bowling Club, Marc Eisenhauer, expressed his concern for everyone affected locally by the floods and for those in Eugowra and Forbes.
He said the Volunteers Dinner will become an annual event to thank volunteers for their service to the community.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
