Koorawatha students celebrate the 2022 school year

The P and C, led by Kim Norton (also known for her expertise in dance) and Amanda O'Dea (also known for her creative flair and face-painting art), shared their enthusiasm for fundraising events that they coordinated across the year, with an emphasis on their Koorawatha Show showbag and face-painting stall and the memorable catering for Variety Charity's Postie Dash - consisting of over 130 participants including postie bike riders and support crews.

