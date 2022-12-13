Koorawatha students celebrate the 2022 school year

On the morning of Wednesday, December 7, Koorawatha Public School extended their invitation to community and family guests as host to the school's prestigious annual presentation day ceremony.
The event is held in reflection and celebration of student successes and achievements accomplished throughout 2022.
Presentation day was led by the school's student leadership team consisting of Awatea Morunga, Bronson Gardner, Jayda-Rose Morunga, and David Gee.
United, they spoke publicly to the large audience with great confidence, clarity, and pride.
They provided a concise recount of school events and highlights in their insightful and entertaining Student Reports for 2022.
Formal proceedings commenced with Acknowledgement of Country (Wiradjuri) and Koorawatha Public School's Pledge, followed by the listening of the school's recent radio advertisement - which can be heard on Roccy FM.
The catchy tune was the product of the school's General Assistant's musical talents, Blair Gough, who choreographed and wrote the tune with student contributions.
Blair plays a significant role alongside his colleague, Anthony Hayes, who between them lead the school's Male Mentoring program consisting of music lessons and maintenance workshops delivered to students once per week.
The P and C, led by Kim Norton (also known for her expertise in dance) and Amanda O'Dea (also known for her creative flair and face-painting art), shared their enthusiasm for fundraising events that they coordinated across the year, with an emphasis on their Koorawatha Show showbag and face-painting stall and the memorable catering for Variety Charity's Postie Dash - consisting of over 130 participants including postie bike riders and support crews.
This event was a joyous occasion for Koorawatha as the whole community rallied behind this tremendous cause.
The ceremony was made even more scintillating with special items performed by all students.
This included Jingle Bells choral and ukulele accompaniment and the performance of a very difficult Cup song which required great coordination and an ear for rhythm and harmony.
Even Santa made a guest appearance which was very well received.
It was a proud moment for all guests as they congratulated Koorawatha Public School's outstanding students as recipients of major awards and prizes:
English Award: Awatea Morunga.
Mathematics Award: Scarlett Gee.
Reading Improvement Award: David Gee.
Digital Technology Award: Gregory Ellingham.
Goldenfields Water Environmental and Science Award: David Gee.
Creative and Performing Arts Award: Jayda-Rose Morunga.
Library Award: Bronson Gardner.
Premier's Sporting Challenge Award: Awatea Morunga.
Citizenship Award: Scarlett Gee.
Special Achievement Award: Gregory Ellingham.
Overall Excellence Award: Awatea Morunga.
Kindness, Courage, Yindyamarra Award: Jayda-Rose Morunga.
Koorawatha Public School is fortunate to have committed staff dedicated to contributing to such a supporting and positive school culture, with high expectations of all students achieving their goals now and into the future.
A school with no limits or boundaries for guiding students along their journey of aspirational potential.
The school has longstanding and new sponsors who generously contributed to the donation of prizes for all of the students.
This year's sponsors included: Hilltops Council, represented by Mayor Margaret Roles, Koorawatha Progress Association represented by Jane Fisher, Cowra Craft Shop represented by Rhonda Sellenthin, Ray White Emms Mooney Cowra, Goldenfields Water, and dedicated local individuals and families, Boz Crossley, and the Chisholm family.
