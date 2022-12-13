Cowra Guardian

Tree plantings to honour Queen Elizabeth II

By Newsroom
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:54pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of trees will be planted throughout the Central West, including in the Cowra Shire, as part of our nation honouring the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years of service to Australia and the Commonwealth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.