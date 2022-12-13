Thousands of trees will be planted throughout the Central West, including in the Cowra Shire, as part of our nation honouring the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years of service to Australia and the Commonwealth.
Cowra Council was successful in securing $10,000 under the Federal Government's Planting Trees for the Queen's Jubilee Program to plant four groves, each of seven trees in the Cowra Shire villages of Darbys Falls, Gooloogong, Woodstock and Wyangala.
Seven trees have been selected for each grove to commemorate Her Majesty's seven decades of service.
A special tree planting ceremony was held in Woodstock last week with the students of Woodstock Public School, Cowra mayor, Cr Bill West and Manager of Cowra Services, Phillipa Childs attending.
Cowra Council hopes to enlist the services of school children in each of the villages to help care for the trees.
"From Council's experience with the Cherry Tree Avenue in Cowra, we have found that involving students and local schools is the best way of ensuring that trees planted for commemorative events come to be regarded and respected as community assets," Cr West said.
"We ask the students of Woodstock Public School to keep an eye on these special trees, let Council know if there any problems with them, and when they are adults they can say, I helped plant that tree," Cr West said.
Federal Member for Riverina, the Hon Michael McCormack MP was an apology for the Woodstock event, but sent a special message on the day.
"Community-based tree planting events just like this one have, and will be held, across the nation and they are a living reminder of the wonderful service the late Queen gave us all," Mr McCormack said.
"The trees being planted in Parkes Street close to Woodstock Public School will create a legacy for many years to come.
"They will enhance the environment, create shade for people and provide shelter for birds and other animals," Mr McCormack said.
