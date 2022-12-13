With all of the challenges that 2022 has thrown our way, Cowra Tourism are finishing up the year by launching part two of its Get Chris to Cowra campaign.
This time Cowra Tourism is hoping for a CHRISmas Miracle with a new video that has a wonderful festive feel.
Cowra residents are being asked to head to the 'Get Chris to Cowra' website to learn more about 'The Big Chris', post your Christmas messages to Chris, and more.
