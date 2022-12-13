Cowra Guardian

Cowra Tourism continues push to get Hemsworth to visit

By Newsroom
Updated December 13 2022 - 12:00pm, first published 11:11am
With all of the challenges that 2022 has thrown our way, Cowra Tourism are finishing up the year by launching part two of its Get Chris to Cowra campaign.

