Bowlers pay tribute to the late Norm Egan

On Wednesday, November 7 prior to bowling 20 bowlers observed a minute's silence and reflection on the green for Norman Egan, recently retired chairman, Life Member and long time stalwart of the Club who sadly passed away the previous Monday.
Our sympathies go out to Sandra and their family.
I've only known Normie for a few years but during that time I found Norm to be a gentleman, pretty handy bowler and good bloke.
Shane brought his dad's bowls out for a roll, which was very pleasing to see, and no matter how hard Shane tried he just couldn't quite operate them as well as Normie mostly did.
On Saturday, December 10 there were two close games in Consistency Singles Semi-finals, Nev Connor defeated Rob Oliver and Marc Eisenhauer defeated Tom Peadon.
Congratulations to all four on the fine bowls played and we had 18 social bowlers.
Five rookie bowlers represented the Club at Parkes in the State Rookies Championship, Kak Smith, John Bischof, Jim McNaught, Peter Browne and Steve Sculthorpe.
Unexpectedly Steve was the only member to make it through to Sunday's knockout rounds.
On Sunday, December 11 our penultimate game of Sunday social bowls was played with 12 attending for a roll up.
We would all like to thank our retiring Sunday organiser, Myrna Peterson and her assistant June McAlister for their dedication over many years and hope the incoming organisers can continue in the same vein.
Our last Sunday game for the year will be next Sunday, December 18 and our first for 2023 will be Sunday January 15 at 9.30am.
Steve Sculthorpe played great bowls again today, winning 4 and losing 1 for the weekend, but unfortunately was relegated to second position on a countback.
The Cowra Bowling Club has an upcoming fun Pink Charity Bowls Day on December 17 open to all bowlers and non-bowlers. One game of 3 bowl triples, 15 ends.
Anyone wishing to participate in the event please phone the Cowra Bowling & Recreation Club, Bob Morgan (0481.244.081) or Sharen Hubber (0478.664.539)
