Bowlers pay tribute to the late Norm Egan

Updated December 13 2022 - 1:53pm, first published December 12 2022 - 8:42am
On Wednesday, November 7 prior to bowling 20 bowlers observed a minute's silence and reflection on the green for Norman Egan, recently retired chairman, Life Member and long time stalwart of the Club who sadly passed away the previous Monday.

