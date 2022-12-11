A two-vehicle crash has closed the Great Western Highway in both directions at Jenolan Caves Road.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 5pm on Sunday, December 11, following reports two vehicles had been involved in a crash.
NSW Ambulance confirmed a male in their 30s has suffered chest injuries while an adult female and three children were also involved in the crash.
A helicopter has also landed on the road, Transport for NSW confirmed.
Traffic is currently being diverted via the Darling Causeway and drivers are being urged to exercise caution.
This article will be updated when further details are known.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
