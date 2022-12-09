Champions of sport often excel in multiple disciplines before facing a choice at some time in their careers necessitating the need to focus on a single sport.
While not yet a champion Cowra's Mikey McNamara, at 19, has reached a crossroads in his sporting career.
He's represented at district and regional level in multiple sports from a young age, with cricket and rugby league dominating his sporting pursuits.
Cowra Guardian archives reveal McNamara excelling at higher levels since he was 12 years of age.
This year, after being selected in the ACT side for the under 19 cricket national championships, McNamara has no doubt he needs to now concentrate on cricket.
When the ACT team heads to Adelaide next week for the start of the national championships on December 14 McNamara will be on the flight as the side's keeper batsman.
His progression into the ACT side arrives after just one full season with Queanbeyan in the ACT cricket competition.
He's had limited chances with the bat this season, he says, as batting down the order his time in the middle has been restricted in a winning team.
Cowra's Michael Curtale, who suggested McNamara try his hand in the strong ACT competition, has nothing bat praise for the young keeper/batsman.
The respect and admiration between the two is mutual.
"Last season I played and we went together, this year he's moved there permanently," Curtale said.
"He's good enough, he'll definitely fit in.
"He went as a keeper batsman and he definitely holds his own behind the stumps anywhere he goes," Curtale said.
McNamara speaks just as highly of Curtale's influence on his game.
"Mick's been massive as far as my cricket career," McNamara said.
"He took me down and gave me a crack down there which was just awesome of him.
"He's absolutely the biggest influence (on my cricket), 100 per cent. There's been a lot I can take from him."
When NSW and ACT split to form two sides this year McNarama joined the ACT program and is relishing the opportunity.
"It's next level, its a massive jump and really exciting," he admitted.
"But I love a challenge, its been good."
And challenges are something McNarama has chasing on Western NSW football and cricket grounds from a young age.
Earlier this year he was one of the stars of the Cowra Magpies Under 18s rugby league side which was considered unlucky not to walk away with the title.
"It's cricket for sure now, I gave league a shot early on but I think it's cricket now," he said.
"Fingers crossed I hope it goes well. I've always loved sport and would hope it could be part of my life but whatever, I'm absolutely stoked."
McNamara's Queanbeyan team has been in winning form this season which has restricted his opportunities with the bat, suggesting its his keeping skills that have brought him to the attention of the ACT selection panel.
"We're chasing teams down three or four wickets down and I'm batting at six so I'm not getting much of a stick (with Queanbeyan) at the moment," he admitted.
"But when I did I got a 40 odd against Comets. It's been a slow start but we're winning and that's all that matters."
Stopping all debate about his origins McNamara said he started school in Canowindra attending St Edward's in Primary school before making the move to St Raphael's Catholic School in Cowra.
He has played all of his senior cricket in Cowra and says he "basically" considers himself from Cowra.
"If worse comes to worst I say Billimari," he joked.
The joking will stop when the ACT arrives in Adelaide to face what McNamara consider a tough draw.
"We've got Queensland Metro first, then we have NSW Metro and WA, it's a pretty tough draw but we've got plenty of heart," McNamara said.
The ACT team has been together preparing for the titles for the past two months.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness.
