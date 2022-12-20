Community Corrections Order, fine for common assault

A Cowra man has been convicted of common assault before Cowra Local Court.
Mckenzie Lawrence Simpson, 25, who prefers to go by the last name Baxter, plead guilty to the charge when he came before Magistrate Jillian Kiely on December 7.
He disagreed with the version of events tendered in court by police.
Simpson was placed on a community corrections order for 18 months, fined $2500 and ordered to abstain from alcohol.
His solicitor told the court the victim had come at Simpson and he was acting in self-defence - which was contrary to the version of events the police put forward.
The police prosecutor, Mr Burgess, said the facts tell of an unnecessary event with a number of punches thrown by Simpson, who seemed to have plenty of opportunities to disengage.
Mr Burgess said in essence it appeared the offender had been showing off for his mates.
The objective seriousness of the offence was noted to increase as Simpson was in a group of 12 people, while the victim was alone.
As Magistrate Kiely was reading through the facts, she stopped to allow Simpson to consult with his solicitor as he appeared to be disagreeing with the facts being read and appeared he wanted to change his plea of guilty.
After speaking with his solicitor, she told the court Simpson wished to apologise for being disrespectful and rude to the court and that the facts were now accepted, reconfirming his plea of guilty.
Magistrate Kiely then read through the facts of the offence again.
She noted Simpson appeared to be attempting to get a handle on his alcohol consumption and accepted his judgement may have been affected by alcohol, but noted that no matter how the dispute arose, it was one person against a group of 12.
