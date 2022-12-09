Cowra Lions scholarship now covers teaching degrees

Cowra Guardian

Scholarships from Cowra Lions for up to five students

By Newsroom
Updated December 9 2022 - 1:30pm, first published 1:03pm
President of Cowra Lions Club Graham Apthorpe has announced that Lions has increased its Scholarship fund to $5,000 to award up to five scholarships of $1,000 each for second Year students to now include all school teaching degrees in addition to tertiary studies for Health, Science, Engineering and Agriculture courses.

