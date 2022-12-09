Cowra Lions scholarship now covers teaching degrees

President of Cowra Lions Club Graham Apthorpe has announced that Lions has increased its Scholarship fund to $5,000 to award up to five scholarships of $1,000 each for second Year students to now include all school teaching degrees in addition to tertiary studies for Health, Science, Engineering and Agriculture courses.
"Lions members are keen to support students in the selected fields and we look forward to receiving applications which will be assessed by a panel of two Lions and two independent members," Mr
Depending on the number of applications up to five scholarships will be provided with the condition that each applicant is a student having previously completed their studies at Cowra High or St Raphael's Catholic School.
Applications close on 31 January 2023. Successful students will be advised no later than 28 February 2023.
The application form is available by contacting the Cowra Lions Club Secretary at cowralionsclub@gmail.com
Also making news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.