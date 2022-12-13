Driver tests positive to cannabis

Tobias Middleton failed to appear at Cowra Local Court on December 7 to answer a charge of driving with an illicit drug in his system.
The charge was heard in his absence.
Convicting Middleton, magistrate Jillian Kiely fined him $1100 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
Middleton, 39, of Crouch Street, Neville returned a positive result for cannabis when he was tested.
He returned a negative breath test for alcohol when police stopped the vehicle he was driving about 9.47am on September 2 this year.
When asked about the drug test Middleton told police "I had five cones this morning".
