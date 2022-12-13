Driver tests positive to cannabis

Cowra Guardian

Court fines driver $1100 after cannabis positive test

December 13 2022 - 12:57pm
Tobias Middleton failed to appear at Cowra Local Court on December 7 to answer a charge of driving with an illicit drug in his system.

