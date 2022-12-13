Work is progressing towards the re-opening of the Cowra Aquatic Centre in January.
The centre was closed following significant flood damage in November.
A spokesperson for Council, Philippa Child, who is the Manager of Cowra Services said the November 14 flooding event in Cowra saw the water level in the western pump room reach just 800mm short of the level set by the record 1952 flood.
"Council is aware of the importance the facility has, particularly at this time of year, in providing opportunities for swimming education, exercise, physical and mental therapy, socialisation and leisure," Ms Child said.
"Progress is being made to ensure that the facility can be reopened in early January for patrons to continue to enjoy and benefit from the facility this season.
"The efforts made by Council staff along with much appreciated help from members of the Cowra Amateur Swimming Club meant that the stored chemicals could be safely removed from the facility.
"In addition the pool pumps and the chlorine system were safely disconnected and all tools and equipment were secured in place or moved to higher ground.
"Initial cleaning of large debris was completed soon after the flood along with temporary boundary fencing being erected in locations where the existing fence was destroyed beyond repair.
"The floodwaters also caused loss of most plastic pool grates, and contamination and damage to the pool blankets.
"Three large trees were also compromised and deemed unsafe so have now been removed.
"The pool has also been drained, scrubbed with chlorine and pressure washed in accordance with the NSW Health Guidelines for Public Swimming Pools.
"Although all equipment was disconnected, the water inundation to the plant rooms, chlorine system, underground pipes and electrical switchboard means that various pieces of specialised equipment need to be replaced.
"Once filled, the pool will require a period of testing and super chlorination to ensure the NSW Health water quality requirements can be consistently achieved.
"Although there is still a number of uncertainties with timeframes for the installation of specialised equipment, Aquatic Centre staff will soon be able to schedule a re-opening day early in the new year," Ms Childs said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.