Cowra Guardian

'Terrible driving record' lands offender in court again

Updated December 12 2022 - 3:59pm, first published 11:50am
Driver fined $1100 after drug detection

A motorist with what was described as a "terrible driving record" was fined $1100 for his latest driving offence in Cowra Local Court on December 7.

