Driver fined $1100 after drug detection

A motorist with what was described as a "terrible driving record" was fined $1100 for his latest driving offence in Cowra Local Court on December 7.
David Gibson, of Blackman's Point Road, Blackman's Point, failed to appear to defend the charge of driving with an illicit drug in his system.
"It's a terrible driving record," magistrate Jillian Kiely said.
In addition to fining 45 year-old Gibson, Ms Kiely disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
Committing the offence Gibson was in breach of a Community Corrections Order which Ms Kiely called up but took no further action against.
The court was told he was stopped by police about 1.40am on September 11 this year on the Olympic Highway in Cowra for random testing returning positive readings to Cannabis and Meth.
