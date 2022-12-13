Court told unsecured load 'could've killed'

A driver's unsecured load "could've killed someone", Cowra Local Court heard on December 7.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely made the comment when hearing charges against 29 year-old Edwin Sam Gatt of Oxley Park.
Gatt failed to appear to answer charges of drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, drive/tow vehicle with unsecured load and not obey direction of police.
After reading police facts Ms Kiely said Gatt "could've killed someone", before adding, "he's had previous offences of this kind".
"He could've caused serious injury or death," Ms Kiely said.
Convicting Gatt of all three offences Ms Kiely fined him $2200 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
Police documents reveal Gatt was stopped twice by police pulling a trailer with a crane on it.
The first time he was stopped, between Cowra and Canowindra about 1.30pm on September 3, he was told to return to Cowra to unload the crane.
Police came across Gatt towing the load, estimated to weigh between four and five tonnes, after receiving a complaint from a member of the public.
Police again came across Gatt about 6.30pm that day on the Lachlan Valley Way at Breakfast Creek between Cowra and Boorowa, again towing the crane on what appeared to be a car trailer which was swerving even more severely than on the first occasion they saw it.
Gatt was told not to move the vehicle further and was given the phone number of three tow truck operators who could assist him.
An inspection of the cargo area of Gatt's vehicle revealed it had a large number of items in it including winches, blocks of wood, crane hooks, extractors and ratchet straps, none of which were restrained.
Police described the towing as a "recipe for disaster".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.