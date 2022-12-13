Cowra Guardian

Court fines woman over common assault

December 14 2022 - 8:00am
Offence committed during a 'toxic' relationship

A woman charged with common assault was convicted and fined $660 when she appeared to answer the charge in Cowra Local Court on December 7, 2022.

