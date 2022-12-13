Offence committed during a 'toxic' relationship

A woman charged with common assault was convicted and fined $660 when she appeared to answer the charge in Cowra Local Court on December 7, 2022.
Jade Cannon, 28, of Bourke Street, Cowra plead guilty to the charge when she appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely who was told Cannon's "toxic" relationship with the victim had recently ceased.
Cannon's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor asked the court to impose a Community Corrections Order as she had "been out of trouble for two years".
"She admits she did assault him," the solicitor told Ms Kiely.
Police documents presented to the court revealed Cannon struck her victim a number of times to the back of the heard during an argument.
Cannon, police said, also picked up a glass top from a fish tank which smashed and held the glass at her side while still arguing with the victim.
After a short time the victim left but Cannon followed and again struck the victim a number of times before leaving.
Police were contacted by both Cannon and the victim.
The court heard Cannon admitted to hitting the victim however claimed she had struck the victim after being pushed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.