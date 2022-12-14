Jailed offender sentenced to community orders

A Canowindra man appeared via audio visual link from prison to answer charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroy or damage property in Cowra Local Court on December 7, 2022.
Samuel Cole, 28, of Belmore Street is currently serving a 16 month prison sentence for affray and being in custody of a knife in a public place.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely sentenced Cole on these charges on November 9 this year.
On December 7 she placed him on Community Correction Orders of 18 months
The court was told Cole's latest charges originated from "a single punch to the face".
The victim, the court heard, was wearing eye glasses which broke and caused some of the victim's injuries.
Police documents tabled in court reveal Cole became involved in an argument with his victim in Cowra about 4pm on August 7 this year.
Police said Cole had said to his victim "why'd you call me a dog" followed by "do you want to have a go" after the victim failed to respond to his first comment.
A third person present, police said, told both parties "not in front of the kids" in relation to a number of children in a motor vehicle nearby.
When the victim also said "yeah not in front of the kids" Cole punched him in the face breaking a pair of glasses he was wearing.
The broken glasses caused cuts to the victim's eyebrow.
Police were unable to locate Cole after the incident but he was eventually stopped by highway patrol offices on August 26 and placed under arrest.
At Cowra Police Station he admitted to assaulting the victim.
