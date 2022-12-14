Cowra Guardian

Offender has 'issues with anger management'

December 15 2022 - 8:00am
Jailed offender sentenced to community orders

A Canowindra man appeared via audio visual link from prison to answer charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroy or damage property in Cowra Local Court on December 7, 2022.

