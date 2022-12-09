Damage to fencing, the racetrack and other infrastructure at the Cowra Showground from recent flooding is slowly being cleared and preparations are being made to restore infrastructure.
Showground Trust President, Chris Meiklejohn, said the major damage from flooding had been sustained along the Grenfell Road boundary fence and lower lying areas of the showground.
The main buildings at the showground, including the historic pavilion, had escaped damaged.
The long list of damage includes:
Mr Meiklejohn said volunteers had done an amazing job, especially members of the Cowra Jockey Club and Cowra Harness Racing Club, carrying out a clean up.
He made special mention of Col Fliedner, a retired grader operator, who had been able to source a grader and front end loader which had been invaluable in clean-up operations and the moving of mounds of dirt along the Grenfell Road area of the showground.
Crown Lands are still to assess the damage but Mr Micklejohn said replacement fencing at the Showground estimated to be in the vicinity of $50,000 would commence as soon as contractors are available, probably in January.
During the clean-up process Mr Meicklejohn said many items from nearby businesses had been found strewn across the showground, carried there by the force of the water.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
