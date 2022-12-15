Banned driver 'aggressive and rude' to police

Cowra Court was told a disqualified driver drove due to concerns about flooding reaching Cowra's Erambie mission.
In a submission to the court an Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor told the court "the mission is near the river. From her mother I heard the mission has flooded before".
Chenae Alana Pollard plead guilty to two charges of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period when she appeared at Cowra Local Court on November 7, 2022.
Sentencing Pollard,35, magistrate Jillian Kiely said "her record is not that bad, her behaviour is bad".
"She was driving with her children in an unregistered, uninsured Tarago," Ms Kiely said.
"The vehicle was unroadworthy."
Pollard committed the two offences on the same day, the court heard.
Pollard, of Front Street, was only permitted to drive a motor vehicle with an interlock device fitted when she offended.
She was placed on two 12 month Community Correction Orders and disqualified for six months.
Her first offence, police documents revealed, occurred about 7am on November 3 after police identified her vehicle as unregistered.
Asked for her licence Pollard told police "I don't have it, I mean I'm meant to have the interlock thing".
Court documents went on to outline Pollard told police, after she was asked the age of six passengers in her vehicle, "you f****** figure it out ****, you're the cop, just hurry up and then f*** up an do what ya gotta do".
Asked why she was driving Pollard told police "I was taking the kids to see the river, I'm not f****** walking".
Police said Pollard was "rude and aggressive" and "showed no consideration to her passengers and their safety driving an unroadworthy, unregistered, uninsured vehicle with a smashed windscreen".
When police again asked Pollard the age of a child seated behind her in the rear seat she refused to answer.
Police estimated the passengers were aged between four and 60 years of age.
Pollard, in addition to receiving a court attendance notice for driving whilst disqualified, was issued with infringement notices for unregistered vehicle, uninsured vehicle, not pay road tax, unrestrained child four to seven years of age and drive motor vehicle in contrary to minor defect.
After issuing the infringement notices police removed the plates from Pollard's vehicle.
Whilst this was happening she remained in the driver's seat, turned on the car's engine and sounded the vehicle's horn.
About 7.20am police documents reveal police were completing paperwork for Pollard when she started the vehicle and drove off in the direction of Front Street.
Her passengers had left the vehicle.
Police decided not to stop her as they were certain she would not have stopped, creating more danger to others and police.
Police subsequently issued her with another four infringement notices for unregistered, uninsured, not pay road tax and drive motor vehicle in contrary of minor defect.
Police also charged her again with driving whilst disqualified.
