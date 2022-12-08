Cowra Guardian

Luff and Keay team for win at Cowra Veterans golf

By Lester Black
Updated December 14 2022 - 9:59am, first published December 9 2022 - 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowra Golfers are pleased to be back on their course on December 8, 2022 on a day with clear blue skies, and to mark the end of Veterans Annual events, with the last points score competition having been held in November 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.