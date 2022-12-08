Luff and Keay team for win at Cowra Veterans golf

The Cowra Golfers are pleased to be back on their course on December 8, 2022 on a day with clear blue skies, and to mark the end of Veterans Annual events, with the last points score competition having been held in November 2022.
A field of 30 played a two person best ball stableford event over 14 Holes, covering holes one to five and 10 to 18, with all competitors playing off Golflink Handicaps.
The event was followed by a barbeque lunch and the presentation of annual awards and trophies, with Veterans then encouraged to play a further 4 holes to qualify for the Pro Comp 18 hole event.
This was a very closely contested, requiring a count back of scores to determine the placings of first and second.
Congratulations on both teams returning scores of 36 points from just 14 Holes.
1st 36 points: Alan Luff and Norm Keay.
2nd 36 points: Clive Wilson and Mark Rush.
The Veteran 9 hole stableford events will continue to be held each week through to the end of January 2023 but without attaching any points to the annual points score, which will commence on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and run through to the end of November 2023.
The Championship was played in two 18 hole stroke rounds played off Golflink gandicaps on the last Thursday in May 2022 and the first Thursday of June 2022.
The first three received Club voucher awards.
Net Scores: Round 1 2 TOTAL
1st Don ROCAVERT 75, 65, 140.
2nd Colin Ridding 72, 70, 142.
3rd Wayne Howard 72, 73, 145.
VETERANS ANNUAL POINTS SCORE, being the accumulated points from each of the Veterans weekly events were: The first three received club voucher awards.
1st Nicky Basson 79 points.
2nd Alan Luff 77.
3rd Lester Black 72.
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans events. There were 35 starters, with Michael Prescott being the clear winner with a score of 40 points.
1st Michael Prescott 40 stableford points.
2nd Mark Rush 39.
3rd Andrew BUchtman 38.
The above players are in the Ball Sweep with the runner ups, Elwyn Ward 37, Joel Conron 37, Bob D'Elboux 37, Steve Johnston 36, Norman Keay 36, John Van Huizen 36.
Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner, Norm Keay 186cm.
Jamie Judd and Andy Redgrave and a team of Emma Tree, Steve Walker, Tristen Watts and Gaz Handcock took part in the Cancer Council's Longest Day this week. All teams kicked off at 5.30am in the blowy and rainy conditions with great enthusiasm for task ahead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.