Yields are slightly down but grain quality is better than expected as harvest continues across the Cowra region.
Despite Cowra's record wet November the 2022 harvest is also going much more smoothly than last 2021 as far as traffic on farm and consistent run on harvest says Elders Cowra Agronomist, Rylie Cherrey.
However, there has been some downgrading as a result of prolonged wet weather in the harvest lead-up.
"As far as Canola is concerned 80 per cent of crops have been windrowed with some left standing for direct heading later," Ms Cherrey said.
"Yield has not been as high as expected but people are still getting quality seed," she said.
Also on the downside Ms Cherrey said farmers are seeing "some fungal infections which have affected quality".
"Farmers have been somewhat disappointed with Canola prices but there is still money in it," she said.
In 2022-23, Australian canola prices are expected to average $800 per tonne, 11 per cent lower than the record of $900 per tonne in 2021-22.
In the Cowra district Ms Cherrey said a portion of the Canola harvest is being stored on-farm in the hope prices will lift.
Farmers with wheat in the ground, she said, are looking at "reasonable quality".
"We will have a better idea on this over the next couple of weeks," she said.
"Rain easing at the start of the wheat harvest has generally been of help.
"Cereal and lucerne hay have also had good weather to cure.
"Overall I estimate that crops will be around a tonne per hectare down on what was expected.
"To the west and north of Cowra there have been issues with cartage of grain, but Cowra has been very lucky in this regard."
"Weather permitting, I would expect 90 percent of grain will be off by Christmas," Ms Cherrey said.
Most grain across the Cowra region is being delivered into GrainCorp sites at Billimari, Cowra, Noonbinna and Canowindra.
In the lead up to harvest farmers were notified that deliveries of barley wouldn't be accepted at many GrainCorp facilities in Regional NSW.
"GrainCorp have lost the plot, they were set up by farmers as a grain receival business, farmers paid levies to build the facilities that GrainCorp now manage and rather than providing a service to farmers as a grain receival business GrainCorp is now focused on being a Grain Retail Business," says AWU NSW Branch Secretary Tony Callinan.
"In addition to refusing barley deliveries GrainCorp are also turning away deliveries of lower grade wheat which means farmers are left with two choices; wear the additional cost of storing grain on farm or wear the extra cost of transporting their grain to a site that will take it, which in some cases is hundreds of kilometres each way.
"GrainCorp are refusing to invest in existing infrastructure or build additional new storage bunkers at isolated sites, so basically unless your farm is near a GrainCorp depot that is on the main rail line you have limited storage available this year.
"Historically grain trains have run on Branch rail lines from isolated receival sites to major facilities like the one in Parkes, but the branch rail lines have not been maintained.
"Now the grain is carted by trucks rather than rail which tears up the roads and leaves the shire councils to pick up the repair bill.
"With all of the rain and flooded roads this year the available storage capacity at many GrainCorp sites will not be sufficient for the grain that will be harvested this year.
"GrainCorp charges farmers a delivery fee, they charge buyers a loading fee then they make a profit when they sell the grain, it's no wonder they just posted a record profit of $380 Million for the year ending September 30, they can't lose!
"This year's profit is nearly three times higher than last years.
"They handled 41.1 Million tonnes of grain this year up from 34.4 Million the previous year, all while they are struggling to attract and retain staff in regional communities.
"GrainCorp are profiteering by shifting transport costs to farmers and to make it worse they are refusing to provide the service to farmers that is the very reason they exist," says AWU NSW Branch Secretary Tony Callinan.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.