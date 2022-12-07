Cowra Guardian

Ross River and Barmah Forest viruses detected in Griffith

By Newsroom
Updated December 8 2022 - 10:28am, first published 10:15am
MLHD Senior Environmental Health Officer, Tony Burns advises to apply repellent. Photo supplied

Murrumbidgee Local Health District Public Health Unit is advising residents and visitors in the area are advised to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites after two mosquito-borne viruses - Ross River virus and Barmah Forest virus - were detected in recent mosquito samples collected in traps in the Griffith region.

