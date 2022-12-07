Murrumbidgee Local Health District Public Health Unit is advising residents and visitors in the area are advised to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites after two mosquito-borne viruses - Ross River virus and Barmah Forest virus - were detected in recent mosquito samples collected in traps in the Griffith region.
MLHD Senior Environmental Health Officer, Tony Burns said a detection this early in the season is unusual, and a timely reminder to the community to take action to prevent mosquito bites including applying repellent regularly to all areas of exposed skin, wearing loose, long-sleeved, light-coloured clothing and covered footwear when outside, and mosquito proofing homes.
"With local mosquito numbers up to 10 times greater than usual in some areas, the detection of Ross River virus and Barmah Forest virus in our mosquito trappings indicates people may be at a higher risk of infection," Mr Burns said.
"Ross River Virus and Barmah Forest Virus have similar symptoms including muscle pain, rash, fever, headache, joint swelling, and tiredness or weakness.
"There is no specific treatment available for Ross River virus or Barmah Forest virus infection. Your doctor will be able to advise you on treating the symptoms."
Another risk this mosquito season is Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus, which can cause more severe illness. A safe and effective vaccine is available for eligible groups and can be accessed from your GP or pharmacist.
When making an appointment with your doctor or pharmacist let them know it is for JE vaccination, as they may need to order it in for you.
More information about eligibility for JE vaccine is available here: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/infectious/jev/pages/vaccination.aspx
Mr Burns said the best protection against all mosquito-borne viruses is to avoid getting bitten.
Protect yourself and your family by:
For more information about mosquito borne viruses including Ross River virus, Barmah Forest virus and Japanese encephalitis virus and how you can protect yourself and your family go to: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/mosquito-borne/Pages/default.aspx
