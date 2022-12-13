Things to do around Cowra and the region

Palms Twilight Markets
Friday, December 16
Twilight Markets, 4pm to 8pm. Craft and Foodie Market featuring producers within 100 miles of Canowindra, on the third Friday of each month, weather permitting, on the grassy slopes of "The Palms". The market will have all the usual great line up of stalls
Cowra Community Markets
Next markets on Saturday, December 17
Drop in to the Cowra Community Markets for your fruit and veggies, homewares or gift ideas, jams and preserves, cakes and biscuits, tea and coffee, plants and collectables, and so much more.
Pink Charity Bowls
Saturday, December 17
Cowra Bowling Club will host its second Pink Charity Bowls day. Cost is $30 per team of three Bowls Triples. There will be two 15 ends. Single and team entries will be accepted. Best dressed man, lady and children's prizes will be presented along with other novelty prizes. The event is open to bowlers and non bowlers. Call the Bowls office on 6341 3219 to put your name down.
Carols by Candlelight
Sunday, December 18
The Combined Cowra Churches are again hosting Carols by Candlelight, this year at a new venue, St Raphael's Hall, opposite the church in Lachlan Street.The doors will be open at 6.30 pm and the service will commence at 7 pm. Entry is a gold coin donation, the proceeds of which will go to the Eugowra Flood Appeal. The Cowra Rotary Club will be operating a BBQ from 6.30 until 7.30 pm. As well, candles and glow sticks will be available for purchase. Chris Coffee will be the MC for the evening, Austin Griffiths will present a short Christmas address, and choral performances will be given by the Cowra Vocal Ensemble, Penny Simpson and Phillip Curtis. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Yalbillinga Boori Day Care Centre AGM
December 19
Yalbillinga Boori Day Care Centre will be hosting their AGM at the Nguluway room (behind the library) from 5:30pm.
Cowra's New Year's Eve Beach Party
December 31
Save the date for Cowra's New Year's Eve Beach Party. The fun event will take place at the Cowra Showground from 7pm to 9pm. More details to come.
Holiday Break Camp
January 17 - January 19
Holiday Break is a series of free camps at Lake Burrendong for children that have been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, bushfires and drought. Activities can include kayaking, bushwalks, cooking, craft and more.
Adult Survivors of Child Abuse
Friday, January 6
The Group meets on the first Friday of the month from 12:30 to 2:30pm and is open to survivors of all communities.
