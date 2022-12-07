Cowra Guardian

Grim milestone reached in missing person Esther Wallace search near Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 7 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Esther Wallace is believed to have disappeared at Federal Falls Mount Canobolas, near Orange.

A grim milestone has been reached in the puzzling disappearance of a woman near Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.