Cowra resident, Lilla Patterson, celebrated an incredible milestone last week, her 106th birthday.
Lilla is a resident at Bilyara Nursing Home where family, friends and staff gathered on Tuesday, December 6 to throw a party for her.
Lilla was born in Albury in 1916, the daughter of William and Irene McDonald, the eldest of four children.
Her family moved to Sydney in 1932 and at the age of 16 Lilla walked across the Sydney Harbour Bridge for its opening in March that year.
After completing her education Lilla worked as a secretary at David Jones department store and then, when war broke out, she became a secretary with the American Army at the Leichhardt base.
Lilla then married teacher, Phillip Patterson, who became the principal at the Camden High School. The couple lived at Camden for 40 years and raised their four children Roberta, Leon, Philippa and Douglas.
During this time Lilla was actively involved in the Camden community and a member of nine different community organisations including Red Cross and Inner Wheel, she learned to speak Italian and loved to oil paint.
Lilla now has nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Phillip passed away 20 years ago, but Lilla maintained her independence taking her first overseas trip to Europe at the age of 86 years with her art group.
She didn't relinquish her driver's licence until she was 98, as she loved to hop in the car and go out or shopping her daughter Phillipa said.
Lilla moved to Cowra seven years ago to live with, Philippa, who worked as a teacher at Cowra High School.
Lilla attributes her long life to being an avid reader and her family recall her always with a book in hand and reading the paper daily is a ritual she still follows.
Gwen Moore, who was born on November 27, 1911, is the oldest known living person in Australia.
Also making news:
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.