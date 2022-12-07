Almost nine in 10 patients started treatment on time when they presented to the Cowra Hospital emergency department according to the latest Bureau of Health Information report.
The report, for the July to September 2022 period showed Cowra with 89.2 per cent of patients starting treatment on time.
This was significantly better than the average for hospitals of a similar size in NSW (76.6 per cent).
The report showed 89.3 per cent of emergency cases (up 13.9 per cent), started treatment on time.
Eighty four per cent of cases deemed urgent started treatment on time, 90.8 per cent of semi urgent cases and 93.2 per cent of non urgent cases were treated on time.
The report showed there were 2,083 attendances at emergency during the quarter.
The number of attendances was up 130, or 6.7 per cent when compared with the same quarter in 2021..
For triage 2 (emergency) patients at Cowra the median wait time for treatment was better than the average for comparable hospitals.
Cowra Health Service performed 124 elective surgeries during the quarter, with all urgent elective surgery (100 per cent) performed on time.
Western NSW Local Health District Chief Executive Mark Spittal has thanked the health staff who worked exceptionally hard to deliver high-quality care in demanding circumstances.
"We experienced sustained high demand, but also many of our staff were unavailable as they were impacted by exposure to COVID-19. This placed immense pressure on our entire system," Mr Spittal said.
Of the 2083 attendances 1625 were treated and discharged, 259 were treated and admitted to hospital, 72 were transferred to another hospital and 124 left without or before completing treatment.
"We are immensely proud of, and grateful for our staff's continued dedication and also their adaptability in a constantly changing situation. Despite the challenges, our District performed better than the state-wide average and our facilities performed better than comparable hospitals in a number of key measures," Mr Spittal said.
Across the District, there were 50,337 attendances to emergency departments in the quarter.
WNSWLHD performed 2,842 elective surgeries during the quarter, with all urgent elective surgeries (100 per cent) performed on time. The percentage of surgeries performed on time was better than the NSW average in all categories.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
